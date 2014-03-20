SAO PAULO, March 20 Brazil's second-largest
sugar and ethanol producer, BioSev SA, which is
controlled by French commodities trader Louis Dreyfus, said on
Thursday it will pare back its investment plans to align itself
with what it considers "a prolonged downward cycle ... and
depressed prices" in the sector.
The company's board approved a revised business plan that
will have a negative, non-cash flow impact of 740 million reais
($318 million) on the company's balance sheet, according to a
securities filing.
The precise impact of the shift in the company's plans will
show up on its results for the quarter that will close on March
31. The value of its cane assets is also expected to suffer a
downward revision of between 120 million and 180 million reais.
Biosev said it plans to suspend operations at its Jardest
mill and transfer its agricultural cane assets from that unit to
nearby mills in order to better use its processing capacity.
The company also plans to slash its executive staff by 20
percent to reduce its fixed costs and to restrict short-term
discretionary investments, as well as shuffle some of its mills'
management teams.
The move by BioSev, which held an initial public offering of
shares almost a year ago on the local Bovespa exchange,
underscores the strong headwinds Brazil's sugar and ethanol
sector have run up against in recent years.
Large milling groups are paring back investments and cutting
costs after nearly a decade of rapid expansion on the belief
that ethanol would promise substantially better returns than
have come to fruition.
($1 = 2.33 reais)
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)