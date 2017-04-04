BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's state development bank BNDES will announce next week new rules to allow sharing of guarantees for infrastructure financing among banks, Chief Executive Officer Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Tuesday.
Speaking at an investment conference sponsored by Banco Bradesco BBI SA, Bastos said BNDES will discuss with the World Bank new mechanisms to strengthen guarantees and may also finance private banks to issue infrastructure bonds.
The development bank is preparing to return to capital markets, she said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.