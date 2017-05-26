BRIEF-Fitch says Cyprus bond issue reduces refinancing risks
* Cyprus's EUR850 million bond issue reduces refinancing risks and demonstrates sovereign's improved financing flexibility
SAO PAULO May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.
BNDES director Ricardo Ramos will take over her position on an interim basis, the statement said. BNDES has been ensnared in recent months in a mounting political scandal over investments in JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, years before Bastos took over at the helm of the bank. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Frances Kerry)
* TWO BOARD MEMBERS YUSHENG ZHAO AND TUEN TING CHEUNG LEAVE BOARD AT OWN REQUEST AS OF TODAY