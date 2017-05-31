BRIEF-Sapura Resources says Rodzlan Akib Bin Abu Bakar resigned from the post of executive director
* Dato Rodzlan Akib Bin Abu Bakar resigned from the post of executive director Source text : (http://bit.ly/2t1VR5B) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO May 31 Heightened credit risk due to the Car Wash graft probe resulted in a 25 billion reais ($7.7 billion) reduction in loans from Brazilian development bank BNDES to infrastructure ventures last year, a bank director said on Wednesday.
"We loaned 30 billion reais. Had it not been for this situation, it would have been 55 billion reais," director Marilene Ramos told investors at an event in São Paulo.
($1 = 3.2416 reais) (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Bruno Federowski)
DUBLIN, June 23 Ireland's minority government would review a pledge to sell a maximum of 25 percent in any of its bank shareholdings by the end of 2018 if the right opportunities arise, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Friday.