RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 22 Brazil's BNDES development bank chief Luciano Coutinho said on Thursday a "sustainable" exchange rate for the country would be between 2.2 and 2.35 reais per dollar.

That range would be beneficial to exporters without bringing excessive inflation pressure, he told reporters at an event in Rio de Janeiro.

The real currently trades at around 2.44 per dollar after a recent sell-off drove it to its weakest levels in nearly five years.