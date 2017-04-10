SAO PAULO, April 10 Shareholders of Brazil's
BNDES have approved a statute guaranteeing the state development
bank will keep at least 40 percent of its earnings, capping
dividends to the federal government for the first time,
newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday.
The new statute calls for the bank to pay the government 25
percent to 60 percent of its adjusted annual profit, Valor
reported. In recent years, the government took all available
earnings to cover its fiscal deficit.
Media representatives for the bank did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Previously, BNDES had no defined dividend policy, its legal
director, Marcelo de Siqueira Freitas, told Valor. The paper
said the bank's technical staff saw the policy as helping to
guarantee capital levels and reduce the need for the repeated
funding that the government provided in recent years.
The move is another step toward curbing political influence
in strategic planning at BNDES. Under the leftist Workers
Party's 13-year administration, the bank became a tool for
economic policies that contributed to a huge fiscal deficit.
Since the party lost power last year, the new center-right
government has encouraged BNDES to write stricter bylaws curbing
political intervention in lending decisions and demanding better
corporate governance from borrowers.
