SAO PAULO, April 16 Brazil's BNDES state development bank is likely to disburse up to 150 billion reais ($81 billion) in 2012, a slight increase over last year, as the bank tries to help stimulate the country's stagnant economy.

BNDES chief Luciano Coutinho said on Monday the bank would disburse between 145 billion reais and 150 billion reais this year. That compares to 139.7 billion reais in 2011.

The BNDES has been a prime motor for economic growth in Brazil in recent years, providing long-term financing for infrastructure projects, productive investments and even corporate mergers. The BNDES' loan book, which is the primary source of long-term financing in Brazil, is much bigger than even the World Bank's.

Government officials spoke last year of the need to reduce the BNDES' role in the economy and open up more space for private financing. Yet an unexpectedly pronounced economic slowdown that started in the second half of 2011 has put the bank's financing back at the forefront of government policy.