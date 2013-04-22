* Policy has run its course, says bank's president
* BNDES to focus on technology, innovation
* Bank "fine" in its exposure to Grupo EBX
SAO PAULO, April 22 Brazil's state development
bank BNDES has ended its policy of fostering
so-called national champions in strategic sectors after the
policy went as far as it could, BNDES president Luciano Coutinho
said in a newspaper interview published on Monday.
"The promotion of competitiveness for large multinational
companies is an order of business that has been concluded,"
Coutinho told newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo.
The policy, which was implemented during the second term of
former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, helped funnel
billions of reais in subsidized loans to companies struggling to
stay afloat following the global financial crisis while
fostering mergers among rival firms.
"It's a policy that had its merits and went as far as it
could go," Coutinho said, adding that Brazil is relatively
limited in the number of sectors in which it can be
internationally competitive.
In dismantling the policy, which supported sectors deemed
strategic ranging from petrochemicals to food processing to
telecommunications, the bank will focus its efforts on
supporting more innovation-based sectors such as health and
pharmaceuticals, Coutinho said.
Coutinho added that the bank was "fine" in relation to its
exposure to billionaire Eike Batista's troubled EBX group of
companies, though did not elaborate further.
(Reporting by Asher Levine)