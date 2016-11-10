SAO PAULO Nov 10 In six months at the helm of
Brazil's state development bank, Maria Sílvia Bastos Marques has
implemented the most ambitious turnaround of BNDES in two
decades while reversing years of costly support for handpicked
local conglomerates.
Since her appointment by a new center-right government in
May, Bastos, 59, has imposed tougher terms for loan
disbursements, asked BNDES-appointed board members to tighten
scrutiny of decisions at major companies and increased the
bank's role as a guardian of corporate transparency.
By rethinking the way the 64-year-old BNDES interacts with
the firms it funds and holds stakes in, Bastos is slowly making
relations with large borrowers less opaque.
She is also reviewing practices that have strained the
bank's loan book and stifled the value of equity holdings held
by its investment arm.
During the 13-year rule of the leftist Workers Party, which
ended with the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in May,
BNDES provided abundant credit at cheap rates to a select group
of "national champions" - builders, miners, pulp makers and food
processors being groomed to become world beaters.
BNDES annually disbursed three times as much in loans as the
World Bank at the start of the decade, before the end of a
commodities boom tipped Brazil's overheated economy into a
painful recession.
She told business leaders this week that an over-reliance on
state lenders for long-term credit had put a heavy burden on
BNDES, fanned regulatory uncertainty and made subsidies costlier
than initially thought.
The interest rate that BNDES charges on most loans has for
decades run below the benchmark overnight lending rate, partly
because of an urge by politicians to boost growth and create
jobs. However, the implicit subsidy in the subsidized loans cost
taxpayers 1 percent of gross domestic product last year.
"Redesigning how we disburse subsidized credit should avoid
crowding out other forms of financing or inhibiting the normal
functioning of the economy," she said.
Her efforts are bearing fruit: 2016 could be the first time
in eight years that BNDES disburses less than 100 billion reais
($31 billion) in credit. Bastos is also cleaning up its loan
book by ramping up loan-loss provisions, preparing the bank's
balance sheet for better times ahead.
Her most daunting task remains weaning Brazilian companies
off subsidized loans without quashing a nascent recovery. This
year, 60 percent of BNDES disbursements have gone to companies
that could borrow elsewhere.
"While her to-do list is long and arduous, she's performed a
miracle by marking the beginning of the end for 'national
champions,'" said Gustavo Loyola, a former central bank
president who has known Bastos since she helped renegotiate
Brazil's foreign debt in the 1990s.
Loyola said that stepping up guarantees and liens or teaming
up with commercial lenders to form loan syndicates could help
BNDES reduce credit risk without growing loan book exposure
significantly.
"INTENSE SCRUTINY"
Evidence that Bastos is taking a hard line on the legacy of
Luciano Coutinho, mastermind of the "national champions" policy
who ran BNDES for nine years, is growing by the day, Loyola and
others said.
Efforts to contact Coutinho were unsuccessful. Bastos did
not respond to repeated requests for an interview.
To promote an environmental agenda, Bastos has limited
credit to bidders in power transmission line auctions and barred
funding for coal- and diesel-fired thermal plant projects.
Marilene Ramos, her appointee to BNDES' infrastructure
division, is a former head of the watchdog responsible for
issuing environmental licenses.
In a change from the Coutinho era, Ramos is urging the
government to retender airport and road licenses whose operators
are in arrears.
Another significant change for BNDES is how its investment
arm BNDES Participações SA behaves with the 116 companies in
which it holds about 45 billion reais ($13.39 billion) worth of
stakes.
At the end of last year, BNDES had board seats on 45 of the
companies.
As part of Bastos' overhaul, the bank's representatives on
the boards of mining major Vale SA and
meatpacker JBS SA slammed the brakes on two deals in
the offing for months.
Vale's planned sale of a fertilizer unit and JBS's attempt
to list global operations outside Brazil were both subjected to
closer examination. Bastos was sending a message to the
companies: Be transparent on how you use taxpayer money.
That contrasted with Coutinho's lax stance on the boards of
many of the "national champions."
"BNDES is under intense scrutiny to live up to its fiduciary
duty of maximizing investment returns with integrity," Carlos
Laboy, an analyst with HSBC Securities in New York.
The JBS veto could be traced to Bastos and Eliane Lustosa,
the bank's recently named head of capital markets, according to
two sources familiar with the situation.
Both Bastos and Lustosa believed the planned transfer of
almost $9 in every $10 of JBS revenue to a foreign entity would
have dealt copious losses to minority shareholders in the long
run, the sources said.
The veto dealt a blow to the billionaire Batista family's
strategy of turning JBS into a global food processing
powerhouse. The Batistas are the majority shareholder in the
company.
It also fanned concerns the state bank wanted to clip the
wings of JBS, seen as a Coutinho favorite, sending shock waves
through the Brazilian market.
"NO LONGER A ZOMBIE"
JBS has lost about $2.3 billion in market value
since the veto was announced on Oct. 26, underscoring
frustration with the cancellation of a plan the company said
would accelerate growth, lower funding costs and create a more
favorable tax structure for the company.
A representative of Rio de Janeiro-based BNDES said the veto
was motivated by "technical concerns and not by an effort to
reverse" earlier decisions.
"Whatever the reason, the veto gives the impression that
BNDES is no longer a zombie in corporate boardrooms," said a
former senior executive at the bank who asked for anonymity
because the issue is sensitive.
Another example of how BNDES is taking governance duties
more seriously is its scrutiny of Vale's planned exit from the
fertilizer business.
On Sept. 29, the BNDES representative on Vale's board
requested more time to study the plan to determine if the terms
of the sale were beneficial to all parties.
"It was an attempt to analyze and revise the model proposed
for the deal, not to derail it," said Dany Rappaport, who helps
oversee 120 million reais for InvestPort in São Paulo.
($1 = 3.3599 reais)
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)