NEW YORK, Oct 23 (IFR) - The Federative Republic of Brazil
has tightened guidance on a benchmark-sized global bond due in
January 2025 to Treasuries plus 180bp-185bp as new cash books
climbed in excess of US$6 billion, sources familiar with the
deal said on Wednesday.
Initial price thoughts had been set at Treasuries plus 200bp
earlier in the day.
The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has also opened a tender
offer on eight outstanding global bonds worth a combined
US$12.59bn.
Bradesco BBI, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are the bookrunners on
the SEC-Registered transaction.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)