SAO PAULO, Sept 21 Brazil's Treasury bought back
fixed-rate notes but failed to sell new ones at two
extraordinary auctions on Monday as government bond yields
soared amid a growing political and economic crisis.
The Treasury said it bought back 850,000 fixed-rated notes
known as NTN-F. But it did not sell any of the 150,000 NTN-F
notes it had offered, each worth 1,000 reais ($250) at maturity.
It later called another extraordinary action for Tuesday to
buy inflation-linked NTN-B notes.
The Treasury has been trying to calm an increasingly jittery
local debt market by calling additional repurchase auctions
outside its published schedule, traders said. It has also
canceled some scheduled auctions to sell new bonds as yields
soared.
As investors demand higher returns to hold government bonds,
yields paid on Brazil's interest-rate contracts maturing in
January 2017 jumped 31 basis points to 15.43 percent.
Market appetite for fixed-rated debt also tends to fall when
interest rates are expected to rise. Investors expect Brazil to
further raise its benchmark Selic rate next year as inflation
accelerates, a central bank survey showed on Monday.
Yields paid on Brazilian bonds have been rising sharply as a
growing political crisis challenges President Dilma Rousseff's
ability to pass crucial austerity measures through Congress.
Many investors believe Brazil is poised to lose its coveted
investment-grade rating from a second rating agency in the next
few months as a result of the crisis.
(Reporting by Flavia Bohone, writing by Walter Brandimarte
Editing by W Simon)