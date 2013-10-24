RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 24 Brazil's Treasury
announced on Thursday it bought back about $2.2 billion worth of
high-coupon bonds denominated in dollars, as part of a strategy
to reduce government debt payments and make it cheaper for
Brazilian companies to borrow abroad.
In order to retire those bonds, the Treasury gave investors
$1.7 billion worth of a new 2025 global bond it issued on
Wednesday. The remaining $500 million was paid in cash.
Brazil on Wednesday issued $3.25 billion in the new global
2025 bond at a coupon of 4.25 percent and a spread of 180 basis
points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.
The bonds which were partly repurchased by the Treasury
were:
* January 2017
* January 2019
* October 2019
* January 2020
* April 2024, series A and B
* February 2025
* May 2027
* March 2030