RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 24 Brazil's Treasury announced on Thursday it bought back about $2.2 billion worth of high-coupon bonds denominated in dollars, as part of a strategy to reduce government debt payments and make it cheaper for Brazilian companies to borrow abroad.

In order to retire those bonds, the Treasury gave investors $1.7 billion worth of a new 2025 global bond it issued on Wednesday. The remaining $500 million was paid in cash.

Brazil on Wednesday issued $3.25 billion in the new global 2025 bond at a coupon of 4.25 percent and a spread of 180 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

The bonds which were partly repurchased by the Treasury were:

* January 2017

* January 2019

* October 2019

* January 2020

* April 2024, series A and B

* February 2025

* May 2027

* March 2030