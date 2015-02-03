UPDATE 5-Oil up after U.S. inventories fall, Saudi cuts to Asia
BRASILIA Feb 3 Brazil's government is putting global bond sales on hold due to a widening corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras, a member of President Dilma Rousseff's economic team said on Tuesday.
"There's no window [for a foreign debt sale]," the source said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the government's plans.
Investor confidence in Brazil has been rattled by a growing fiscal deficit, stagnant economy and evidence of a price-fixing, bribery and political kickback scheme at the oil firm known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Brazil's last foreign debt sale, in September, was a $1 billion reopened offering of dollar-denominated global bonds due in January 2025.
There are no plans yet for meetings between Brazil's economic policymakers and foreign investors, according to the government source. So-called road shows are often scheduled in advance of global bond sales. (Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Richard Chang)
COLOMBO, May 11 Sri Lanka has rejected China's request to dock one of its submarines in Colombo this month, two senior government officials said on Thursday as the Indian prime minister landed in the island nation.