BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
NEW YORK, July 21 (IFR) - Brazil has filed to issue a benchmark US dollar-denominated Global bond due February 21 2047 ahead of pricing on Thursday.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are approaching investors with initial price thoughts of very low 6% area. Ratings are Ba2/BB/BB. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.