NEW YORK, March 15 (IFR) - Brazil bond prices plunged on
Tuesday after former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
reportedly accepted a cabinet post, which could protect him from
a money-laundering investigation.
The sovereign's new 2026s were being quoted at 96.50-97.00
in early afternoon trading, marking a 2.25 point drop from where
the bonds priced just last week.
It was Brazil's first bond deal since 2014, taking advantage
of a rally sparked by hopes that the country's ruling party
would soon lose its grip on power.
Charges of money laundering against Lula were seen as a
further blow to President Dilma Rousseff, increasing impeachment
risks for the unpopular head of state.
The country's 2025s enjoyed an eight point rally between
February 12 and March 11 to a recent high of 89.40 as talk grew
about corruption allegations against Lula, Rousseff's mentor.
Hopes are that a change of regime will do much to move the
country forward and bring it out of the political gridlock that
has prevented lawmakers from addressing an economic slump.
The 2025s had slipped to 86.96 on Tuesday, according to
Thomson Reuters data, as markets voiced frustration over what
was seen as an attempt to protect Lula from prosecution.
"It is an acceptance of guilt," one trader said. "They are
trying to force the process to go to the Supreme Court, which
has favored the government lately."
Brazilian corporate bonds also fell, with the 2024s of
state-owned oil company Petrobras dropping about half a point to
reach 76.50-77.50.
Some think Brazilian asset prices were set for a sell-off
after enjoying a strong rally earlier this month.
"It may be vulnerable to some profit-taking after such
impressive gains," one strategist told IFR.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)