SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has mandated the investment-banking units of Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp and BNP Paribas SA to manage the reopening of the 6 percent dollar-denominated bond maturing in April 2026 , taking advantage of robust demand for the country's assets.

In a Tuesday statement, the Treasury did not elaborate on the size and terms of the reopening, although expects the transaction to close later in the day. People familiar with the deal told Thomson Reuters' IFR market intelligence service that Brazil is offering yields on the "low 5 percent area" to investors. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)