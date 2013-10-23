LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - The Federative Republic of Brazil has begun marketing its upcoming benchmark-sized global bond, due in January 2025, at 200bp over US Treasuries, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has also opened a tender offer on eight outstanding global bonds worth a combined US$12.59bn.

Bradesco BBI, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are the bookrunners on the SEC-Registered transaction.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex Chambers)