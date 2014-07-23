SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, July 23 The Brazilian
government plans to sell dollar-denominated bonds due in 2045
and repurchase as many as eight different securities with
maturities ranging from 2024 to 2041, according to a statement
on Wednesday.
According to the statement by the National Treasury, the
goal with the transactions is to help "improve the efficiency of
the government's dollar-denominated yield curve." Currently
there are a combined $11.9 billion in notes maturing in 2024,
2025, 2027, 2030, 2034, 2037 and 2041.
Terms for the sale of the 2045 bonds were not disclosed.
