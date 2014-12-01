SAO PAULO Dec 1 Brazil exchange operator
BM&FBovespa SA said on Monday it was considering
adding a shopping mall company to the benchmark Bovespa stock
index as of January and removing a power company.
It said shares of shopping mall developer Multiplan
Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA could be added while
preferred shares of electricity distributor Eletropaulo
could be removed.
BM&FBovespa issued this view in what it termed a
"preview" of changes for the index for January through April
2015.
Customarily, the listing of shares in three rounds of
previews prior to the changes increases the likelihood that they
will be added to the benchmark equities index for January
through April of 2015.
(Reporting by Asher Levine and Marcela Ayres Editing by W
Simon)