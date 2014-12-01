SAO PAULO Dec 1 Brazil exchange operator BM&FBovespa SA said on Monday it was considering adding a shopping mall company to the benchmark Bovespa stock index as of January and removing a power company.

It said shares of shopping mall developer Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA could be added while preferred shares of electricity distributor Eletropaulo could be removed.

BM&FBovespa issued this view in what it termed a "preview" of changes for the index for January through April 2015.

Customarily, the listing of shares in three rounds of previews prior to the changes increases the likelihood that they will be added to the benchmark equities index for January through April of 2015. (Reporting by Asher Levine and Marcela Ayres Editing by W Simon)