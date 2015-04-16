SAO PAULO, April 16 Brazil exchange operator BM&FBovespa SA said on Thursday it was considering removing shares of homebuilder Even Construtora e Incoporadora SA from the benchmark Bovespa stock index starting in May.

The exchange operator also said shares of consumer loyalty firm Smiles SA could be added, while electricity distributor Light SA and homebuilder PDG Realty SA could be removed.

BM&FBovespa said the plans were part of a "second preview" of changes for the index for May through August.

The listing of shares in three rounds of previews before the changes usually increases the likelihood that they will be added to the index. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Bernadette Baum)