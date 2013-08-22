SAO PAULO Aug 22 Brazilian financial bourse
BM&F Bovespa SA has unveiled potential changes to its
benchmark Ibovespa stock index to better reflect the performance
of local shares.
A reformulation of the index is still being discussed with
market participants and a final decision will be made by Sept.
13, according to an announcement posted on the exchange
operator's website late on Wednesday.
The Ibovespa, a gross total return index, has grouped the
most-traded stocks in the São Paulo Stock Exchange with the same
formula since its inception in 1968.
Many investors have recently called for modifications to the
formula, pointing to the comparatively heavy weighting of
commodities exporters, which have underperformed stocks linked
to domestic consumption in recent quarters.
In particular, investors have complained about the heavy
weighting of oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA
, controlled by tycoon Eike Batista.
OGX shares have tumbled more than 84 percent this year alone
and have contributed to making the Ibovespa one of the world's
worst-performing indexes.
Under the new plan, stocks that trade at an average price of
less than one real over a period of two index rebalancings, such
as OGX, would be excluded from the index.
Among other changes, stocks forming part of the index would
need to account for more than 85 percent of trades in the
equities cash market, up from 80 percent currently, according to
the proposal.
Changes to the index could be phased in over three portfolio
rebalancings or all at once, the exchange said. Regardless,
implementation would not begin until January 2014.