BRASILIA Aug 1 Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank, on Monday denied reports it was planning to pick a new chief executive officer in the wake of a corruption scandal.

CEO Luiz Carlos Trabuco and three other Bradesco executives have been charged with plotting to avoid a three billion reais ($914 million) tax fine. He and the other executives will stand trial over the charges. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)