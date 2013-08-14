SAO PAULO Aug 14 The board of Brazil's BRF SA , the world's largest poultry exporter, named Claudio Galeazzi as chief executive officer, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Galeazzi, a partner at investment banking firm BTG Pactual Group, will replace José Antonio Fay as BRF's CEO after the end of the year.

The changes come four months after shareholders elected retail tycoon Abilio Diniz as BRF's chairman, bringing in a seasoned dealmaker to help the company expand internationally. Diniz is also chairman of Brazil's largest supermarket chain, Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA.

BRF's shares were up 3 percent in Sao Paulo trading after the news.

Galeazzi resigned from Pão de Açucar's board in June, citing pressure from the company's largest shareholder, Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie, to disclose the nature of his business relationship with BRF, according a letter seen by Reuters.

BRF, which also makes processed foods, is a supplier to Pão de Açucar's supermarket division, and Casino has long held that any outside business relations between the two is a conflict of interest. Diniz says staying on as chairman of both boards is not a problem.

Leopoldo Saboya will remain BRF's chief financial officer, the filing said.

Eduardo Cabral, director of internal markets, and Wilson Mello, director of corporate affairs, will leave the company. Their positions were eliminated as part of a reorganization, but four new executive positions will be created.

The company will focus on generating demand, simplifying distribution and better manufacturing productivity, the filing said.

The changes may lead to additional operating income of 1.9 billion reais ($823 million) per year starting in 2016, but would first require 800 million reais in investment over the next three years, BRF said.