BRIEF-First American Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.52
* First American Financial reports first quarter 2017 results
SAO PAULO, July 31 Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest chicken exporter and a processed foods maker, posted second-quarter net profit of 267.1 million reais ($117.67 million) on Thursday, slightly below the 271 million reais forecast in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 2.27 reais) (Reporting by Fabiola Gomes and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)
* First American Financial reports first quarter 2017 results
MADRID, April 27 BBVA reported a 70 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by improving business conditions in the bank's largest market Mexico, though its shares fell due to weakness in Spain.