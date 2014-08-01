SAO PAULO Aug 1 Brazilian food processor BRF
does not expect any large acquisitions in the near
term, CEO Claudio Galeazzi said in a conference call on Friday,
though it may look at small regional acquisitions to boost local
production.
The company reported a 28 percent increase in second-quarter
profit from a year earlier on Thursday, which Galeazzi
attributed to streamlining operations and decreasing sales
volumes to less-promising foreign markets.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Fabiola Gomes)