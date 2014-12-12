SAO PAULO Dec 12 Brazil's BRF SA,
the world's largest poultry exporter, is looking to further its
international expansion with partnerships or potential
acquisitions, an executive said on Friday.
The company, which is also a processed foods maker, opened
its first Middle East production facility in Abu Dhabi last
month and is now eyeing attractive Asian markets.
"The company is in a fantastic cash position," CFO Augusto
Ribeiro told journalists. "Mergers and acquisitions are key for
us."
Ribeiro mentioned India, Malaysia and Indonesia as
particularly interesting markets.
