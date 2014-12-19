SAO PAULO Dec 19 Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, has agreed to form a joint venture in Indonesia with PT Indofood Suskes Makmur, according to a filing on Friday.

The 50-50 venture will require investments of about $200 million over the next three years, according to BRF, which has sought to expand its processed-food business internationally. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer Editing by W Simon)