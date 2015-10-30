UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SAO PAULO Oct 30 Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, expects to raise prices for many of its products in 2016 due to cost pressures, the chief executive of the processed food company told anlaysts and reporters in a call on Friday.
Late on Thursday, BRF posted a net third-quarter gain of 877 million reais ($228 million), above the 805 million reais expected by analysts and the year-earlier 624 million reais. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr and Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ABU DHABI, May 3 National oil firm Saudi Aramco plans to cut its stake in Sadara Chemical Co , a joint venture with U.S. company Dow Chemical, via an initial public offer of shares, Sadara chief executive Ziad al-Labban said on Wednesday.