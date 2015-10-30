SAO PAULO Oct 30 Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, expects to raise prices for many of its products in 2016 due to cost pressures, the chief executive of the processed food company told anlaysts and reporters in a call on Friday.

Late on Thursday, BRF posted a net third-quarter gain of 877 million reais ($228 million), above the 805 million reais expected by analysts and the year-earlier 624 million reais. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr and Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)