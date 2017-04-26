BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, April 26 The development bank set up by the BRICS group of emerging economies plans to lend around $3 billion this year, Brazilian Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira told Reuters on Wednesday.
The BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - agreed to create the New Development Bank (NDB) in July 2014 with initial authorized capital of $100 billion. (Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Writing by Alonso Soto)
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing