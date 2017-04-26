BRASILIA, April 26 The development bank set up by the BRICS group of emerging economies plans to lend around $3 billion this year, Brazilian Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira told Reuters on Wednesday.

The BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - agreed to create the New Development Bank (NDB) in July 2014 with initial authorized capital of $100 billion. (Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Writing by Alonso Soto)