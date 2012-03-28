By Brian Winter
| NEW DELHI, March 28
Brazil will push for its large emerging-market peers
including China to join it in denouncing what it sees as unfair
monetary policy practiced by Europe and the United States,
raising the stakes in a global confrontation over economic
imbalances.
Brazilian Trade and Industry Minister Fernando Pimentel told
Reuters on Wednesday his country would seek such language in a
communiqué following Thursday's BRICS summit, which brings
together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Pimentel said that China had previously been cautious about
supporting language on global monetary imbalances "because they
thought we could be indirectly referring to them." Many analysts
believe that Beijing artificially manipulates its currency.
"Today's (problem) doesn't have to do with China," Pimentel
said in a 30-minute interview on the eve of the summit in New
Delhi. "It has to do with the dollar and the euro."
Pimentel also gave details of a new initiative to reduce
business costs for Brazilian exporters and importers, and gave
insight as to how his country will seek to address alleged
global economic imbalances before the World Trade Organization.
