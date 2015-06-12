SAO PAULO, June 12 The Brazilian government
plans to break President Dilma Rousseff's campaign promise last
year to bring high velocity broadband service to 45 percent of
the homes in the country by 2018, a source in the government
said.
The official, who asked to remain unnamed as the plan had
not been formally announced yet, said the government needed to
adjust its spending and goals to bring them in line with market
expectations over Brazil's public accounts.
Only 10 percent of homes here have highspeed broadband of 25
megabits per second (Mbps).
"We are restructuring the dimension (of the program) and the
time frame (of the investments) to fit the budget," the source
said on Thursday.
Initial estimates of the government were for investments of
50 billion reais ($16 billion), a figure that representatives of
the telecommunications industry had considered high.
The source said the 45 percent goal would likely be lowered
because of the limited budget for the program, but refrained
from giving further details as officials were still in talks
over the size of the cuts.
Brazil is in the midst of a severe fiscal austerity push,
led by Rousseff's hawkish finance minister, Joaquim Levy, who
has been tasked with keeping Brazil from losing its
investment-grade status by curbing the government's rampant
spending.
The program was expected to be launched in May but is now
expected to come out in October at the earliest, the source
said.
The Communications Ministry said it would be released early
in the second half of 2015 without giving a specific month and
denied that the goals of the program would be reduced.
(Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by
Richard Chang)