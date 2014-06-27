BRASILIA, June 27 Brazil's Treasury chief Arno
Augustin said on Friday that the government will receive about 1
billion reais ($454 mln) in dividends from state development
bank BNDES in June.
The dividends should help the finances of the central
government, which posted its biggest ever primary budget deficit
for May earlier on Friday.
Augustin also said the government will get 2 billion reais
in bonuses from state-run oil company Petrobras likely by late
2014.
