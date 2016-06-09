BRASILIA, June 9 The Brazilian government will proceed to obtain an early repayment of 100 billion reais ($30 billion) in funds it lent to state development bank BNDES a few years ago once the nation's top budget accounting court rules the move is valid, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday.

The government wants BNDES to return part of 500 billion reais it received in the form of capital injections from the National Treasury between 2009 and 2014 to reduce the national debt.

