By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Dec 2 President Dilma Rousseff's
cash-strapped government won approval from Congress on Wednesday
to drop its fiscal savings target and run a hefty deficit this
year, a crucial vote that will allow it to pay its bills in
December.
A severe recession has reduced tax revenues and plunged
Brazil into a fiscal crisis that has shaken investors'
confidence in the once-booming economy and fueled political
disputes over belt-tightening measures.
Congressional approval to change the target from a 1.1
percent primary surplus originally planned to a deficit of up to
2 percent of gross domestic product will allow Rousseff to avert
a government shutdown by unfreezing billions of reais in
spending.
On Friday, Rousseff's administration was forced to freeze
10.7 billion reais ($2.78 billion) in spending to comply with
Brazil's fiscal responsibility law after Congress delayed
passage of the bill. The law obliges the government to cut
spending to meet the fiscal savings goal.
The government warned Congress on Monday that it could not
pay rent, water and electricity bills of its ministries in
Brasilia until the bill was approved.
Lawmakers agreed to ease the consolidated primary fiscal
deficit goal to a shortfall of up to 117 billion reais in case
the government decides to pay massive debts with state-run
banks. The primary fiscal balance, or savings prior to debt
servicing, is an important gauge of a country's capacity to
repay its debt.
In the last few years, Rousseff has delayed payments to
state banks, amassing a huge debt that the opposition says was
an impeachable violation of Brazil's fiscal responsibility law.
Rousseff is believed to hold enough support in Congress to
avert any attempts to impeach her for now, but her relations
with her governing coalition are shaky. Her administration says
an overhaul of public finances is a key condition to restore
growth amid the worst recession in 25 years.
In the third quarter, the Brazilian economy contracted 4.5
percent on an annual basis, the steepest fall on record,
official data showed on Tuesday.
Still, lawmakers are dragging their feet to approve an
austerity package of tax hikes and spending cuts to reach a
primary surplus goal of 43.8 billion reais or the equivalent to
0.7 percent of GDP next year. Many analysts doubt the government
will be able to even eke out a surplus as the recession extends
through next year and drags down fiscal revenues.
Brazil had its worst primary budget deficit for the month of
October on record, central bank data showed on Monday, evidence
of the continued deterioration of the country's finances despite
government efforts to rein in spending.
($1 = 3.8545 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Grant McCool)