BRASILIA Dec 28 Brazil's finance ministry said on Wednesday that it will continue to work on a solution to the fiscal woes of Brazilian states after President Michel Temer decided to partially veto a bill that gave them debt relief.

Temer will veto a section of the bill that removed austerity obligations for states that receive a temporary pardon of their debts with the federal government. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)