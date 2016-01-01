SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 1 Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff has overruled more than 50 amendments
made by lawmakers in the nation's budget guidelines law for this
year, including reductions to her flagship social program and a
ban on state foreign financing for some projects.
According to the government's official gazette, Rousseff
signed the so-called LDO law on Thursday. Congress passed the
LDO last month, following months of bickering over Rousseff's
failure to meet deficit-reduction targets that almost led to a
government shutdown.
According to the gazette, Rousseff reversed a congressional
ban on the approval, disbursement and refinancing of existing or
new loans by state development bank BNDES to help Brazilian
companies fund investments outside the country. Rousseff
overruled that decision, saying the ban could weigh down the
ability of local corporations to compete globally.
Rousseff also overruled congressional restrictions on the
way the Bolsa Familia program, which gives low-income families a
monthly stipend under certain conditions, could be financed.
According to the gazette, maintaining the restrictions would
force Rousseff's government to cut existing beneficiaries of the
stipends or add new ones.
The online edition of newspaper O Globo cited Senator
Eunício Oliveira, the leader of ruling coalition member PMDB
party in the upper house as saying that Rousseff's vetoes "could
create more problems" to the already tense relationship between
lawmakers and the president.
Efforts to obtain a detailed explanation of the LDO vetoes
from the presidential palace were unsuccessful. Oliveira could
not be contacted to confirm his comments.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Pedro Fonseca; Editing
by Bernard Orr)