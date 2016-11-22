(Adds Oliveira comments and context)
BRASILIA Nov 22 The Brazilian government
increased its revenues estimate for 2016 by 26.9 billion reais
($8 billion) after receiving hefty proceeds from an asset
amnesty program, the planning ministry said on Tuesday.
Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira told reporters he
recommends the government use 16.2 billion reais of the proceeds
to pay down accrued obligations that total about 180 billion
reais.
He said the government has not yet decided if it will share
5 billion reais in fines with cash-strapped states whose
governors will meet later with President Michel Temer to demand
help to pay their bills and honor their debts.
The spread of anti-austerity demonstrations in Rio de
Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul has worried Temer, who is pushing
for measures to limit public spending and reduce hefty social
security benefits.
Oliveira has said the country will be able to meet its
public sector primary budget deficit target of 170.5 billion
reais for 2016.
($1= 3.3495 reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Meredith Mazzilli)