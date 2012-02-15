* Brazil budget freeze slightly above expectations
* Infrastructure, housing programs to be untouched
* Interest rates should keep falling-Mantega
BRASILIA, Feb 15 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff plans to freeze 55 billion reais ($32 billion) in
budget spending in 2012, officials said on Wednesday,
as part of an annual fiscal exercise designed to limit inflation
and signal the government's commitment to austerity.
Most investors anticipated a freeze of roughly 50 billion
reais. The total government budget in Brazil this year is
expected to be about 1.5 trillion reais.
The freeze is usually welcomed by investors, who see it as a
sign the government will keep spending under control despite
pressure from the public sector.
The government's fiscal effort should give Brazil's central
bank room to continue a cycle of interest rate cuts that began
last August, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said at a news
conference.
Brazilian governments typically set aside a percentage of
the budget, usually in the tens of billions of reais, for
"contingencies" every year. The money essentially gives the
government extra flexibility to meet its annual budget targets
by delaying or freezing a percentage of planned spending until
the following year or later.
Most analysts said a budget freeze of between 60 billion to
70 billion reais was needed for Rousseff to meet an ambitious
primary budget surplus target of 139.8 billion reais, or 3.1
percent of gross domestic product.
However, a spending freeze above last year's 50 billion
reais is likely to keep investors at ease and reassure
Rousseff's commitment to maintain fiscal discipline.
"It's a good result," said Luciano Rostagno, chief
strategist for West LB in Brazil. "The government is increasing
the efficiency of public spending instead of reducing
investments."
A statement from Brazil's planning ministry said the
government's flagship infrastructure program, known as the PAC,
would not be affected by the spending freeze. The government's
subsidized housing construction program for low-income
Brazilians will also not be affected, the statement said.
Rousseff's government succeeded in achieving the primary
surplus goal last year after two years of heavy spending by her
predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Rousseff, a technocrat-turned-politician, is committed to
show more fiscal austerity, but she will prioritize economic
growth of at least 4 percent this year after the economy
flatlined in the third quarter of 2011.
A slowdown in government revenues in the face of a weaker
global economy and a drop in the price of key Brazilian exports
could make it very difficult for the government to both bolster
the economy and keep spending under control.