Qatar remains committed to oil supply cut deal -minister
DUBAI, June 11 Qatar's energy minister said on Sunday Qatar remained committed to an oil output cut deal agreed upon by OPEC and non-OPEC producers last month.
BRASILIA Feb 15 Brazil's focus on fiscal discipline will give the central bank room to cut interest rates, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said at a press conference on Wednesday.
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff plans to freeze 55 billion reais ($32 billion) in budget spending in 2012, officials said on Wednesday, as part of an annual fiscal exercise designed to limit inflation and signal the government's commitment to austerity.
DUBAI, June 11 Qatar's energy minister said on Sunday Qatar remained committed to an oil output cut deal agreed upon by OPEC and non-OPEC producers last month.
* Q1 net profit 106.7 million pounds versus 396.1 million pounds year ago