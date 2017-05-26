WRAPUP 2-U.S. new home sales jump, median price surges to record high
WASHINGTON, June 23 New U.S. single-family home sales rose in May and the median sales price surged to an all-time high, suggesting the housing market had regained momentum.
BRASILIA May 26 Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 12.9 billion reais in April, central bank data showed on Friday.
The surplus was larger than market forecasts for a surplus of 5 billion reais and came after a budget deficit of 11 billion reais in March. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, June 23 New U.S. single-family home sales rose in May and the median sales price surged to an all-time high, suggesting the housing market had regained momentum.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)