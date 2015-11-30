BRASILIA Nov 30 Brazil's federal government
will not be able to pay the December rent, water and electricity
bills of its ministries in Brasilia until Congress approves a
change in the primary fiscal savings target for this year, Dyogo
Oliveira, the executive secretary of the Planning ministry, told
reporters on Monday.
President Dilma Rousseff on Friday ordered a budget freeze
of 10 billion reais ($2.60 billion) to comply with Brazil's
fiscal responsibility law after Congress, delaying passage of a
bill last week to cut the cash-strapped government's fiscal
target for 2015. By law, the government has to contain
expenditures to meet the original fiscal savings goal.
Oliveira said the government hopes the new goal will be
approved by Congress this week and the spending cuts that went
into effect on Monday will be reversed.
