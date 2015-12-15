BRASILIA Dec 15 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff has decided to cut a key fiscal savings goal for next
year to safeguard a welfare program, a government source with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in a move that
could raise tensions in her economic team.
The 2016 primary surplus target will be cut to below 0.5
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from the original goal
of 0.7 percent, the source said.
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy has publicly opposed reducing
the target that aims to recover the confidence of investors at a
time when Brazil is struggling to plug a widening fiscal
deficit. Local media has reported that Levy threatened to quit
if the original target is not maintained.
Brazil`s overall budget deficit, which includes interest
debt payments, has skyrocketed to 9.5 percent of GDP this year.
(Reporting Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Reese Ewing)