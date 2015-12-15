(Adds comments from lawmaker that will propose goal reduction)
By Lisandra Paraguassu and Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Dec 15 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff will cut a key fiscal savings goal for next year to
safeguard an iconic welfare program, a senior lawmaker with
knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, a move that could raise
tensions in her economic team.
Congressman Ricardo Teobaldo said the government asked him to
alter the budget guidelines bill to reduce the 2016 primary
surplus goal to 0.5 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP)
from 0.7 percent.
The target measures the balance of government revenues
versus spending excluding debt servicing payments, and is
considered a key measure of debt sustainability and fiscal
health.
Teobaldo said the changes in the bill would allow the
government to reduce the goal to zero if tax collection falters,
with Latin America's largest economy mired in its worst
recession in 25 years.
Although most investors believe the administration will
struggle to even eke out a surplus next year, the lower target
raises fears that Rousseff is relaxing efforts to plug a
widening fiscal deficit.
Highlighting divisions within the government, Finance
Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday it would be a "mistake" to
reduce the goal, which aims to boost investor confidence in the
once-booming economy.
Local media has reported that Levy has threatened to quit if
the original target is not maintained, but he has publicly
denied doing so.
For Rousseff the return to economic growth is more important
than the fiscal target, her spokesman Edinho Silva told
reporters later on Tuesday.
"We cannot fall into the trap of believing that the fiscal
surplus (goal) is at the center of out actions - because it is
not," said Silva, adding that Rousseff is a leftist economist
who prioritizes economic growth.
Brazil's overall budget deficit, which includes interest
payments, soared to 9.5 percent of GDP in October from 5 percent
in the same month a year ago.
The rapid deterioration of fiscal accounts after a jump in
public spending during Rousseff's first term prompted Standard &
Poor's to strip Brazil of its investment grade ratings this
year.
In a victory for Rousseff, the Senate approved a bill that
could raise 11 billion reais ($2.8 billion) by giving an amnesty
from prosecution to Brazilians holding unreported assets abroad
in exchange for a fine.
Markets expect another rating agency to downgrade Brazil in
the coming months, which could force foreign investment funds to
withdraw their money from the country.
The welfare program, known as Bolsa Familia, is wildly
popular among poor Brazilians, a key constituency for the
left-leaning Rousseff, who is facing impeachment proceedings for
allegedly manipulating public accounts to boost her re-election
last year.
(Additional reporting by Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo; Writing by
Alonso Soto; Editing by Dan Grebler and Chizu Nomiyama)