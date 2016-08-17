(Adds quotes from AIPC director, details on imports)
SAO PAULO Aug 17 Drought has damaged Brazilian
cacao farms and will force the domestic processing industry to
import seven times the volume of chocolate's main ingredient in
2016 than it did last year, the AIPC industry association said
on Wednesday.
Brazil will import 80,000 tonnes of the commodity in 2016,
up from 11,000 tonnes in 2015, AIPC said, adding it was pushing
the government to lift the ban on Ivory Coast cacao imports.
Eduardo Bastos, executive director of the AIPC, said tight
supplies were increasing the industry's costs.
"For us (importing) is horrible because it's always better
to secure supplies from the internal market," he said. "To
import, we have to make purchases six months in advance."
The cacao industry in Brazil has already imported 50,000
tonnes of the commodity so far in 2016, Bastos said.
Brazil is expected to harvest 150,000 tonnes of cacao beans
this 2016/2017 season, a drop of 30 percent from the season
before, the AIPC said.
The drought over the cacao belt in Brazil's main producer
state of Bahia was so severe that some farms had suffered losses
in the number of trees, which Bastos said would have a long-term
impact on Brazil's output potential given that it can take years
for trees to become productive after planting.
"Future imports will depend (in coming years) on the next
crops but we expect to reduce imports at least by half of this
season next year," Bastos said.
Brazil's AIPC includes food processors such as Asian
commodities trader Olam, U.S. merchant Cargill
and Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut.
The AIPC has been pressuring the government to lift its ban
on cacao imports from Ivory Coast, the world's largest producer.
At present, Brazil only imports beans from Ghana.
"Since people know that Brazil is importing from Ghana, the
price is very high," Bastos said.
After the drought in Bahia slashed production there, prices
for the cacao shot up quickly and are quoted at a premium of
$268/t over July futures contracts in New York, compared with a
discount of $623/t for the same month in 2015.
Bastos expects imports from Ivory Coast will be cleared by
the end of the year.
The spike in imports come at a more difficult time for
Brazil, which is suffering its worst recession in eight decades.
Consumption of cacao has fallen 8 percent annually to 220,000
tonnes.
But the industry is expected to export 69,000 tonnes of
cacao derivatives such as cacao butter and powder annually.
(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing
by W Simon and Chizu Nomiyama)