BRIEF-Whitestone REIT says offering 8.10 mln common shares
SAO PAULO May 6 Brazilian state-run lender Caixa Economica Federal plans to raise up to $1 billion in a new global bond issue as early as Tuesday, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters. (Reporting by Aluisio Pereira; Writing by Asher Levine)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S