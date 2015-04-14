SAO PAULO, April 14 Brazil's state-run lender Caixa Economica Federal has made 2.1 billion reais ($681 million) in credit available to farmers in the second half of the year, the bank said in a filing Tuesday.

The announcement came after farmers complained about a lack of available credit to buy fertilizers and pesticides for next year's crops.

($1 = 3.08 reais) (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)