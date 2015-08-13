SAO PAULO Aug 13 Brazilian state-controlled
bank Caixa Econômica Federal's planned listing of its insurance
unit is winning strong interest from investors in early
marketing meetings, with some willing to anchor the deal by
buying significant stakes, four sources with direct knowledge of
the talks said.
Earlier this month, executives at Caixa Econômica and
bankers working on the initial public offering of Caixa
Seguridade Participações SA met with large investors in New
York, London and São Paulo. Investor feedback on the Caixa
Seguridade IPO was very positive, the sources said this week.
Topics covered included Caixa Seguridade's business, the
renewal of a partnership with French partner CNP Assurances SA
and how Brazil's current political turmoil may hamper
the IPO, said the sources, who requested anonymity since the
talks were private.
"There is strong interest for this deal, despite Brazil's
current market upheaval," the first source said.
Caixa could raise some 10 billion reais ($2.87 billion) from
the sale of about 25 percent of the insurer, the sources said,
confirming previous reports. Underwriters are working to price
the IPO around the third week of October, the sources said.
Proceeds from the offering may help the government narrow
its budget deficit as Brazil seeks to stave off a potential loss
of its investment-grade rating. Other state-led IPOs, including
that of BR Distribuidora SA, the fuel distribution unit of oil
company Petróleo Brasilero SA, and reinsurance firm
IRB Brasil RE, are also slated for later this year.
In June, the government sponsored the IPO of another,
separate Caixa-owed insurance unit, FPC Par Corretora de Seguros
SA, which raised 603 million reais.
Under terms of the Caixa Seguridade IPO, the unit would be
listed on the Novo Mercado, a segment of the São Paulo Stock
Exchange with the strictest corporate governance standards, the
sources noted.
VENTURE EXTENSION
France's CNP controls 51.75 percent of Caixa Seguridade,
topping Caixa Econômica's 48.2 percent stake. Neither company
had an immediate comment.
Some investors in New York offered to act as anchors for the
IPO, meaning they would be willing to buy large chunks of the
offering to ensure its success, the first and second sources
noted.
The potential extension of the joint venture between CNP and
Caixa Econômica that formed Caixa Seguridade and expires in
February 2021 was discussed during the meetings, the sources
said.
Executives and bankers laid out potential scenarios for its
renewal, but investors showed no significant concern about the
issue, according to the first, second and third sources.
CNP and Caixa Econômica are already in renewal talks, but it
is too early to determine their outcome, the third source said.
State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA's investment banking
unit is the deal's top undewriter, followed by UBS AG,
the sources said. Banco Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA SA, Grupo BTG
Pactual SA, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Banco Brasil Plural,
Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are also working
on the offering.
($1 = 3.4764 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Aluísio Alves in São Paulo; Editing by
Christian Plumb and Matthew Lewis)