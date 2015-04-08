BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
BRASILIA, April 8 The Brazilian government will start studies to hold an initial public offering of Caixa Seguridade, the insurance unit of state-run mortage lender Caixa Economica Federal, Finance Minister Joquim Levy said on Wednesday.
The government hopes for the IPO to be done this year, Levy said, adding that he did not know how much the sale would contribute to the state coffers at a time when the government is struggling to improve its finances.
(Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.