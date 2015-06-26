BRASILIA, June 26 Brazilian state-owned lender Caixa Econômica Federal said on Friday its board approved a plan to sell 25 percent of the stock in its insurance unit to investors.

The government has said it wants to sell the stock in Caixa Seguridade Participações SA this year to collect some of the extra revenue it needs to meet its fiscal targets. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)