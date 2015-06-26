CANADA STOCKS-Weakness in oil prices weighs on TSX futures
May 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slipped on concerns over global oversupply.
BRASILIA, June 26 Brazilian state-owned lender Caixa Econômica Federal said on Friday its board approved a plan to sell 25 percent of the stock in its insurance unit to investors.
The government has said it wants to sell the stock in Caixa Seguridade Participações SA this year to collect some of the extra revenue it needs to meet its fiscal targets. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slipped on concerns over global oversupply.
TBILISI, May 12 Azerbaijan's biggest bank, the International Bank of Azerbaijan, said in an indicative restructuring plan that its designated financial indebtedness stood at $3.34 billion as of April 18.