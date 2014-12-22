BRIEF-Shanghai SMI Holding's Q1 net profit down 15.8 pct y/y
April 28 Shanghai SMI Holding Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit down 15.8 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oPPFaj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BRASILIA Dec 22 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Monday that her administration would hold an initial public offering of state-run mortgage lender Caixa Economica Federal, though she did not foresee this happening soon.
Listing shares of Caixa would allow the federal government to raise much-needed funds as it focuses on improving fiscal discipline and warding off a potential downgrade of Brazil's credit rating.
"I will (publicly list Caixa), but it is a slow process," Rousseff told reporters after a press breakfast in Brasilia, without elaborating further.
Caixa is Brazil's third-largest bank by total assets and the nation's top issuer of home loans. In September the bank had assets of 1 trillion reais ($377.36 billion), according to central bank data.
($1 = 2.65 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by W Simon)
FRANKFURT, April 28 The European Central Bank has raised by 10 percent the annual fee it levies on euro zone lenders for supervising them, so that it can hire more staff and pay for a review of the models that large banks use to gauge risk, it said on Friday.